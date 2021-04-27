Left Menu

Arguing over numbers won't bring back the dead, focus on those suffering now: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said it was pointless to argue over COVID-19 fatality figures as the dead wont came back to life, and the focus should be on helping those suffering now.Khattar was replying to questions on the alleged under-reporting of deaths due to coronavirus -- at many places the scenes at crematoriums and burial grounds do not reflect the official numbers.The kind of difficult situation we are going through, we dont have to play with data.

PTI | Rohtak | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:36 IST
Arguing over numbers won't bring back the dead, focus on those suffering now: Khattar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said it was pointless to argue over COVID-19 fatality figures as the dead won't came back to life, and the focus should be on helping those suffering now.

Khattar was replying to questions on the alleged under-reporting of deaths due to coronavirus -- at many places the scenes at crematoriums and burial grounds do not reflect the official numbers.

"The kind of difficult situation we are going through, we don't have to play with data. Our entire focus should be on how people will recover and how we can provide them relief," he told reporters here on Monday.

"And those who have died will not come back by creating a furore over it," he said at one point, arguing that there was no point in getting into a debate on whether the official number of deaths was correct.

The opposition Congress was quick to slam his remarks with party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala saying, ''These can only be the words of a merciless ruler." "There is a need to make a noise over every death which is the result of the government's inefficiency, so that the deaf BJP government can hear the echo,'' he said.

Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi also condemned the CM's comment.

"These remarks are shameful. I strongly condemn the thinking of the chief minister," the Congress leader tweeted.

Khattar had visited Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar and Faridabad to review the supply of oxygen and other facilities for COVID patients.

"We will do everything possible so that lives are saved. Whether the deaths are less or more, there is no point getting into this debate," he said.

"Whether we are able to set the systems right is the question. From our side, we are setting the systems in place," he added.

Khattar said nobody had expected this kind of a situation.

"Who knew this pandemic will come, neither you knew nor we. To fight this, we need everyone's cooperation including yours, mine, the patients'. Therefore, these issues should not be the topic of any controversy." The CM was asked to comment on the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak briefly stopping admission to new COVID-19 patients on Sunday night after facing a ''shortage'' of medical oxygen.

He said that oxygen pressure in the government facility had dipped and if they had started taking more patients they would not have been able to take care of those already admitted.

Khattar said things were quickly sorted out and the admissions restarted on Monday.

Haryana on Monday recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-related fatalities with 75 deaths, and reported yet another big rise in infections with 11,504 new cases.

The state has over 80,000 active cases after a coronavirus surge in April.

The demand for medical oxygen has also risen several-fold in recent days, and deaths due to its alleged shortage taken place in Hisar, Rewari and Gurgaon.

The state government had ordered probes in these cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP cites RTI to allege Kejriwal didn't spend money from CM relief fund on COVID-19 pandemic

Arvind Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund on controlling COVID-19 in the national capital and the Delhi government mismanaged internal logistics leading to disturbed supply of oxygen, the BJP on Tuesday all...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...

Air India airlifting oxygen concentrators from several countries: Puri

Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next seven days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips....

Mastercard makes USD 10 million commitment to COVID relief in India

US multinational financial services company Mastercard on Tuesday announced a commitment of USD 10 million to address the gut-wrenching situation of surging COVID-19 crisis in India.To be delivered through the Mastercard Impact Fund, the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021