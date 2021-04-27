Left Menu

COVID: Woman alleges Noida CMO told her she would be jailed if she came again for remdesivir

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:18 IST
COVID: Woman alleges Noida CMO told her she would be jailed if she came again for remdesivir

Amid a shortage of medicines, a woman attendant of a COVID-19 patient on Tuesday alleged that she was threatened of police action by the Gautam Buddh Nagar's chief medical officer if she again visited his office for remdesivir.

The alleged incident happened with her after she and two other women attendants had reached the CMO office during the day along with seven-eight other people who were desperately looking for remdesivir for their family members.

According to purported videos that surfaced on social media, the three women were seen begging with folded hands and even touching CMO Deepak Ohri's feet with a request that they be provided with the life-saving drug for their husbands.

''We came here for (remdesivir) injection and they said it would be given when available. When I said I will come again, I was told that I would be sent to jail if I came again,'' the woman, whose husband is admitted at a private hospital in Noida, told reporters. She and the other people who had come to the CMO's office said they did not get the injections needed for the treatment of their patients.

There was no official response from the CMO or the district administration over the episode.

The incident unfolded as several people in the district made frantic searches for drugs, including remdesivir, even as the district administration and the CMO recently claimed that there was no shortage of medicines or hospital beds in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, is one of the worst pandemic-hit districts in the state with a death toll of 181 and over 6,800 active COVID-19 patients, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it's considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House is considering options for maximizing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the world at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press sec...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this ye...

Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday - president

Portugals state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Wit...

U.S. CDC has not seen link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has not found a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, the agencys Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021