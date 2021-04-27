Left Menu

Fighting for justice, says Navjot Singh Sidhu as he hits back at Amarinder Singh

Soon after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged his party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him, Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu responded that he was only "fighting for justice".

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:25 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet, Sidhu said, "Efforts to derail Punjab's conscience will fail ... my soul is Punjab, and Punjab's soul is Guru Granth Sahib Ji."

"Our fight is for justice and punishing the guilty. An assembly seat is not even worth discussion in the same breath!" Sidhu added. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had challenged former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him from Patiala.

Making it clear that indiscipline in the party would not be tolerated at any cost, the Punjab Chief Minister has said that if Sidhu wants to contest against him then he is free to do so but that would only lead to Sidhu meeting the fate of General JJ Singh who lost his security deposit in the election. The verbal spat between the two Congress leaders has been incited by Sidhu's fresh charge against the chief minister over the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to quash a probe report into police firing at people protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot's Kotkapura in 2015.

The chief minister is facing critics in the party over what is being seen as his government's failure to defend the investigation into the cases lodged over the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and senior Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa handed over their resignations to Amarinder over the issue. However, the resignations were rejected. (ANI)

