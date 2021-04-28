Mexico's electoral body blocks ruling party candidate in gubernatorial election over spending report
The president said calls for Salgado to step down were politically motivated. Delgado wrote on Twitter that the ruling was a "clear blow to democracy." On Tuesday, Mexico's electoral authority also withdrew a second MORENA candidate, Raúl Morón Orozco, who had been running for governor of the state of Michoacan.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-04-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 07:54 IST
Mexico's highest electoral authority on Tuesday formally blocked the gubernatorial candidacy of a ruling-party politician, backed by the country's president, for failing to submit pre-campaign spending reports. Felix Salgado Macedonio, a former mayor of the popular tourist destination of Acapulco, had been running for governor of the state of Guerrero as a candidate of President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador's ruling MORENA party.
Lopez sparked controversy with his support for Salgado, who faces a rape allegation which he rejects, despite mounting pressure from feminist groups and members of the ruling MORENA party itself. The president said calls for Salgado to step down were politically motivated.
Delgado wrote on Twitter that the ruling was a "clear blow to democracy." On Tuesday, Mexico's electoral authority also withdrew a second MORENA candidate, Raúl Morón Orozco, who had been running for governor of the state of Michoacan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico arrests 30 marines over suspected forced disappearances
UNHCR supporting Mexico amid sharp increase in number of asylum claims
Mexico aims to have own vaccine approved for use by end-2021
Mexico says it has 12,000 officials in southern Mexico to tackle migration
Mexico reports 4,293 new coronavirus cases, 592 more deaths