Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19

Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection here on Wednesday, party sources said.

He was 81.

The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.

Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Describing Gaikwad as a ''father-like figure and mentor'', Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was ''quite saddening''.

''Congress party and I have suffered immense loss.

Short of words. Tributes!'' Sawant tweeted.

