Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:34 IST
Former Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection here on Wednesday, party sources said.
He was 81.
The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.
Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.
Describing Gaikwad as a ''father-like figure and mentor'', Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was ''quite saddening''.
''Congress party and I have suffered immense loss.
Short of words. Tributes!'' Sawant tweeted.
