French President Macron to update France on COVID situation this Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver an update on Friday on how the COVID-19 restrictions will progressively be relaxed in the country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

"The epidemic situation continues to improve at a regular pace. Virus circulation remains high but is on a real downward trend even though its impact on hospitalisation is limited notably on the number of people in intensive care units," Castex told reporters after a meeting of the French cabinet. France's main COVID-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Tuesday, with the seven-day moving of daily new infections falling to 27,856, standing below the 28,000 for the first time since more than a month.

