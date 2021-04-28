French President Macron to update France on COVID situation this Friday
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver an update on Friday on how the COVID-19 restrictions will progressively be relaxed in the country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday. "The epidemic situation continues to improve at a regular pace.Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:14 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver an update on Friday on how the COVID-19 restrictions will progressively be relaxed in the country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.
"The epidemic situation continues to improve at a regular pace. Virus circulation remains high but is on a real downward trend even though its impact on hospitalisation is limited notably on the number of people in intensive care units," Castex told reporters after a meeting of the French cabinet. France's main COVID-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Tuesday, with the seven-day moving of daily new infections falling to 27,856, standing below the 28,000 for the first time since more than a month.
