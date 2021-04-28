Left Menu

French President Macron to update France on COVID situation this Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver an update on Friday on how the COVID-19 restrictions will progressively be relaxed in the country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday. "The epidemic situation continues to improve at a regular pace.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:14 IST
French President Macron to update France on COVID situation this Friday

French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver an update on Friday on how the COVID-19 restrictions will progressively be relaxed in the country, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

"The epidemic situation continues to improve at a regular pace. Virus circulation remains high but is on a real downward trend even though its impact on hospitalisation is limited notably on the number of people in intensive care units," Castex told reporters after a meeting of the French cabinet. France's main COVID-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Tuesday, with the seven-day moving of daily new infections falling to 27,856, standing below the 28,000 for the first time since more than a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Does IU and Lee Joon Gi’s recent conversation hint at a season 2?

The South Korean television series Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo aired on SBS back in 2016. More than four years after its release, K-drama fans are still champing at the bit for any news about the shows renewal. It seems they finally have...

Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest law institutes in Odisha and India, was upgraded to the status of a university on Wednesday, an official said.Named after Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, a great legislator and journalist of the 19th c...

Sweden registers 7,266 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,266 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 32 new deaths, taking the total to 14,000. Th...

Indians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin next month as the countrys toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The second wave...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021