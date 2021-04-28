Left Menu

Oxygen tanker sent by C’garh CM on Priyanka Gandhi’s request reaches UP hospital

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:27 IST
A tanker of liquid oxygen sent by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhuphesh Baghel on the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrived at a hospital here on Wednesday.

''On request of Priyanka Gandhi, Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had sent an oxygen tanker which was received here at Medanta hospital. In fight against coronavirus, Congress is giving its contribution to save lives of people,'' Uttar Prdaesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu tweeted in Hindi and posted a video of the oxygen tanker.

However, there was no response from Medanta director Rakesh Kapoor on the development.

''When people are dying in this pandemic for lack of treatment and doctor, health workers and doctors are posted for election duty. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should answer on whose direction is this happening and take action against those responsible,” Lallu said in another tweet.

He said the party is diligently helping those in need of oxygen and other crucial equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We have also sent oxygen concentrators to many requiring the life-saving gas at their homes,'' the Congress leader added.

