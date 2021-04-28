Left Menu

Rajasthan govt should open up state-run hospitals in Jaipur for COVID-19 treatment: BJP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:32 IST
Rajasthan BJP leaders on Wednesday suggested the government should allow major state-run hospitals in Jaipur to admit COVID-19 patients in view of rising number of infections.

BJP state president Satish Poonia wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging him to open up hospitals, including Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, in the city for COVID-19 treatment.

In the letter, Poonia said the situation of coronavirus infections is serious in Jaipur. The number of patients is increasing and the caseload is going up as large number of patients are being referred to Jaipur from other districts.

He said that in such a situation, hospitals having available resources can be utilised to provide relief to the people and take a decision on the provided suggestions.

On the other hand, former BJP president Arun Chaturvedi accused the state government of leaving people of the state to fend for themselves.

He said there is no availability of beds with oxygen with people forced to die in ambulances and on the roads.

He said there are beds and staff available in other hospitals, including SMS Hospital and other major hospitals, which can be utilised to treat coronavirus afflicted patients.

Chaturvedi said the state government has set up dedicated centres to treat COVID-19 patients but is not able to provide oxygen and Remdesivir injections to them. In such a situation, people are left to fend for themselves in this hour of crisis.

