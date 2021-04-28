Nagpur: Cong corporator booked for threatening govt officials

A case was registered against a Congress corporator in Nagpur on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to set government officials ablaze, police said.

The accused, Bunty Shelke, is also a local Youth Congress leader, police said, adding that the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Shelke was reportedly angry over the ''exorbitant'' charges levied by a private hospital in the city, where a COVID-19 patient had died during treatment, they said.

''A Congress delegation led by Shelke along with relatives of the deceased patient met Divisional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar on Tuesday. They were irate over exorbitant fees charged by the hospital,'' a police official said.

Shelke soon started creating ruckus, alleging that the administration has failed to keep a check on such hospital, he said.

Just before that, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and legislator Abhijeet Wanjari had stepped out of the divisional commissioner's office and were chatting outside, the police official said.

Shelke then came out of the office and started complaining to Patole and Wanjari about the administration.

In a video of the incident which went viral on social media, Patole was seen pacifying Shelke, who said that he would set the officials ablaze one day.

Senior inspector Santosh Bakal of Sadar police station that an offence under IPC sections 448 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult) has been registered against Shelke based on a complaint given by a policeman, who was on duty at the office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)