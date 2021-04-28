Punjab BJP slams Congress govt over 'collapse' in health system to tackle COVID-19

The Punjab BJP on Wednesday slammed the Amarinder Singh-led government, alleging that the health system has “collapsed” in Punjab while expressing concern over the high number of COVID-related deaths in the state during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Everybody knew the second wave would come. The Congress government should have given information about upgradation of hospitals in the state,” said Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma while addressing the media here.

Sharma further accused the Congress-led government of failing to make use of assistance provided by the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

He wanted to know about the status of three oxygen plants for Punjab approved by the central government. “Because of the glaring incompetence of the Amarinder Singh government, none of them (plants) could be set up in time,” he alleged.

He claimed that out of 290 ventilators sent by the Centre to Punjab, 250 still remained unused.

“The health infrastructure has collapsed in Punjab,” he alleged.

Sharma demanded the chief minister must explain to the public why his government kept sleeping on the initiative taken by the Centre.

The Punjab BJP chief said these have been two “criminal mistakes” of the Amarinder government due to which people have to suffer.

“The Congress government has been trying to play politics on COVID issues by indulging in the meaningless and misleading blame game,” he alleged.

