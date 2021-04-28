Left Menu

Punjab BJP slams Congress govt over 'collapse' in health system to tackle COVID-19

The Punjab BJP on Wednesday slammed the Amarinder Singh-led government, alleging that the health system has collapsed in Punjab while expressing concern over the high number of COVID-related deaths in the state during the second wave of the pandemic.Everybody knew the second wave would come.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:41 IST
Punjab BJP slams Congress govt over 'collapse' in health system to tackle COVID-19

The Punjab BJP on Wednesday slammed the Amarinder Singh-led government, alleging that the health system has “collapsed” in Punjab while expressing concern over the high number of COVID-related deaths in the state during the second wave of the pandemic.

“Everybody knew the second wave would come. The Congress government should have given information about upgradation of hospitals in the state,” said Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma while addressing the media here.

Sharma further accused the Congress-led government of failing to make use of assistance provided by the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

He wanted to know about the status of three oxygen plants for Punjab approved by the central government. “Because of the glaring incompetence of the Amarinder Singh government, none of them (plants) could be set up in time,” he alleged.

He claimed that out of 290 ventilators sent by the Centre to Punjab, 250 still remained unused.

“The health infrastructure has collapsed in Punjab,” he alleged.

Sharma demanded the chief minister must explain to the public why his government kept sleeping on the initiative taken by the Centre.

The Punjab BJP chief said these have been two “criminal mistakes” of the Amarinder government due to which people have to suffer.

“The Congress government has been trying to play politics on COVID issues by indulging in the meaningless and misleading blame game,” he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hold firm, dollar slips as Fed holds rates steady

World shares stayed close to record highs while the dollar and Treasury yields slipped after the Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady, giving no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recov...

Make all efforts in saving lives of people: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night asked officials to make all efforts in saving lives of people affected due to COVID-19. Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing, Gehlot said the number of deaths due to t...

U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing.Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los ...

Despite price slash, states to pay double that of Centre for COVID vaccine: TMC's Abhishek

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the price of COVID-19 vaccine for states has been reduced by Rs 100, but still they are forced to part with double the amount of what the Centre will pay to the manuf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021