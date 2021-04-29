UK PM Johnson thanks N. Ireland First Minister Foster for dedication

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Arlene Foster for her dedication to the people of Northern Ireland after the First Minister said she would step down, bowing to pressure from members of her Democratic Unionist Party.

"I want to thank Arlene Foster for her dedication to the people of Northern Ireland over many years," Johnson said in a tweet. "She will continue to play a vital role as First Minister until June and I hope that she stays in public service for years to come."

