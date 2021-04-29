UP govt to float global tenders to buy 4-5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses
The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to float global tenders to purchase four to five crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine.The state has already announced free vaccination for people above 18 years of age.The state government has decided to float global tenders for carrying the vaccination drive effectively. A global tender should also be floated to purchase four to five crore vaccine doses.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:24 IST
The state has already announced free vaccination for people above 18 years of age.
''The state government has decided to float global tenders for carrying the vaccination drive effectively. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have been given orders of 50 lakh vaccine doses each. A global tender should also be floated to purchase four to five crore vaccine doses. This should be taken forward,'' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying in a statement here.
''Such an arrangement should be made that the vaccines are not wasted. Only those who are to be vaccinated should be allowed entry in vaccination centres. The vaccination of those above 45 years will continue,'' he said.
