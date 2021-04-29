Left Menu

I love John Lewis: UK PM Johnson defends store in flat row

John Lewis, a retailer much-loved by many Britons for its furniture and home furnishings, became embroiled in the scandal when Tatler magazine reported his fiancee Carrie Symonds had despaired over the "glum decor" left by former prime minister, Theresa May. It said the refurbishment had left Number 11 Downing Street "much improved from what a visitor calls the 'John Lewis furniture nightmare' of the May years".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his love on Thursday for John Lewis, defending the British retailer after it became embroiled in his flat refurbishment scandal for providing what a guest allegedly described as a "furniture nightmare". Asked what was wrong with John Lewis, Johnson replied: "Absolutely nothing. If there's one thing I object in this whole farrago of nonsense ... I love John Lewis!"

Johnson has been under pressure from a raft of scandals, including over who initially paid for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, which some media have reported has run into the tens of thousands. The British leader has repeatedly said he has paid the bills. John Lewis, a retailer much-loved by many Britons for its furniture and home furnishings, became embroiled in the scandal when Tatler magazine reported his fiancee Carrie Symonds had despaired over the "glum decor" left by former prime minister, Theresa May.

It said the refurbishment had left Number 11 Downing Street "much improved from what a visitor calls the 'John Lewis furniture nightmare' of the May years". John Lewis has even poked fun at the reported description, putting on its Twitter feed that: "Time for an interiors refresh? We pride our Home Design Service on having something for *almost* everyone."

