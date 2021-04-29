Left Menu

No curbs for those on vote counting work on May 2: TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:27 IST
No curbs for those on vote counting work on May 2: TN govt

Complete lockdown shall be enforced throughout Tamil Nadu on all Sundays but there would be no restriction on May 2, also a Sunday, for people connected to counting of votes including officials, candidates and counting agents, the government said on Thursday.

Night curfew shall continue to be in place across the state from 10 pm to 4 am, a Government Order said, adding current curbs like bar on private and public transport during the curfew would also continue.

Though a full lockdown shall be enforced on all Sundays without any relaxations, there shall be no restrictions for those connected to the vote counting exercise on May 2, a Sunday, the order said.

People who would have no restrictions on May 2 include officials, party functionaries including candidates, chief agent, counting agents besides others like food suppliers.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and by-election to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency were held on April 6.

The GO was issued under the Disaster Management Act to enforce night curfew, complete lockdown on Sundays and for prohibiting and restricting certain activities, specified days ago.

Curbs spelt out by the government recently include bar on people to visit beaches, parks, gardens, zoos, museums, archaeological monuments and excavation sites on all days across Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID-19 floods India's hospitals, the better-off also scramble for care

Still grieving the loss of her mother, Manika Goel sat at the feet of her husband who was wedged between three other patients in a hospital casualty ward in Indias capital New Delhi.Goels mother, Pooja Gupta, died on Thursday morning. Now h...

De Kock guides Mumbai Indians to seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Opener Quinton de Kock roared back to form with a blistering 50-ball 70 as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their IPL game here on Thursday.Put in to bat, Rajasthan rode on 42 by skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttlers...

China successfully launches core module of its space station

Chinas ambitious space programme got a major boost on Thursday when it successfully launched the core module of its space station as part of its aim to complete the construction of the facility by the end of next year.The Long March-5B Y2 r...

76.07 pc recorded in eighth and final phase of Bengal polls

A voter turnout of 76.07 per cent was recorded in the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Thursday.The turnout figure is provisional as it was recorded at 5 pm when voting was still ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021