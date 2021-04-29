No curbs for those on vote counting work on May 2: TN govt

Complete lockdown shall be enforced throughout Tamil Nadu on all Sundays but there would be no restriction on May 2, also a Sunday, for people connected to counting of votes including officials, candidates and counting agents, the government said on Thursday.

Night curfew shall continue to be in place across the state from 10 pm to 4 am, a Government Order said, adding current curbs like bar on private and public transport during the curfew would also continue.

Though a full lockdown shall be enforced on all Sundays without any relaxations, there shall be no restrictions for those connected to the vote counting exercise on May 2, a Sunday, the order said.

People who would have no restrictions on May 2 include officials, party functionaries including candidates, chief agent, counting agents besides others like food suppliers.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and by-election to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency were held on April 6.

The GO was issued under the Disaster Management Act to enforce night curfew, complete lockdown on Sundays and for prohibiting and restricting certain activities, specified days ago.

Curbs spelt out by the government recently include bar on people to visit beaches, parks, gardens, zoos, museums, archaeological monuments and excavation sites on all days across Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)