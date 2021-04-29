Left Menu

Rajasthan Education minister donates 1-month salary to CM's Relief Fund

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:45 IST
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday announced to donate his one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He also appealed to private education institutions, coaching centres and others to give financial contribution in setting up oxygen plants and other facilities.

Dotasra, who is also the state Congress president, started the campaign for public cooperation. The minister took to Twitter to announce his decision to give one month's salary to the CM's Relief Fund.

Amid the growing demand for oxygen due to the rapid spread of the infection in the state, Dotasra also requested private education institutions and others for financial help as much as they can. PTI SDA CK CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

