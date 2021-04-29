Left Menu

Rajasthan Education minister donates 1-month salary to CM's Relief Fund

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:11 IST
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday announced to donate his one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He also appealed to private education institutions, coaching centres and others to give financial contribution in setting up oxygen plants and other facilities.

On his call, Private Education Institutions Federation of Sikar announced to give Rs 1 crore for oxygen plant in Sikar.

Dotasra, who is also the state Congress president, started the campaign for public cooperation earlier in the day. The minister took to Twitter to announce his decision to give one month's salary to the CM's Relief Fund.

Amid the growing demand for oxygen due to the rapid spread of the infection in the state, Dotasra also requested private education institutions and others for financial help as much as they can.

A delegation of the federation met Sikar district collector and apprised him of the decision of giving Rs 1 crore for oxygen plant in Sikar.

Dotasra informed the people on Twitter about the donation by the federation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

