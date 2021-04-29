Left Menu

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:59 IST
Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients in the state.

Gehlot tweeted about this, saying they were requested to provide oxygen and necessary medicines in proportion to the number of active cases, which are rapidly increasing in the state.

The chief minister said the number of active cases has gone up to 1.70 lakh and reasoned that oxygen and medicines should be allocated to the state in proportion of the active case count as soon as possible so that the public can get relief.

Rajasthan recorded 158 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest so far in a single-day, in the last 24 hours, raising the fatality count to 4,084 on Thursday, while 17,269 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,80,846, according to an official report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectations

Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven online shopping boom.Net sales rose to 108.52 billion in the first quarter en...

US STOCKS-Facebook fuels S&P 500 to record high close

The SP 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, fueled by gains in Facebook following its strong earnings report, while investors awaited upcoming results from Amazon. Facebook Inc surged to an intra-day all-time high after beating market e...

Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.Irans foreign ministry spokesman made the statem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021