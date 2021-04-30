REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. U.S.

USA-BIDEN/ In Georgia, Biden meets former President Carter ahead of rally for economic plans

PLAINS, Ga., April 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office with a trip to Georgia on Thursday to visit former President Jimmy Carter and promote his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the U.S. economy. HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-NEW YORK

'Light at end of the tunnel': New York mayor envisions full reopening by July 1 NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - New York City aims to "fully reopen" on July 1 after more than a year of closures and capacity restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing satisfactory progress in vaccinating its more than 8 million residents.

BUSINESS USA-ECONOMY/

Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economic growth in first quarter WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter as the government gave money to mostly lower-income households, fueling consumer spending and setting the course for what is expected to be the strongest performance this year in nearly four decades.

AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/ Amazon expects spring windfall as U.S. economy reopens, posts record profits

Amazon.com Inc posted record profits from pandemic shopping and indicated sales would keep growing even as customers emerged from their homes in the reopening U.S. economy. ENTERTAINMENT

SPAIN-MUSIC/FESTIVAL Spain's Primavera Sound festival to resume in 2022 over two weekends -sources

BARCELONA, April 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona's Primavera Sound music festival, one of Europe's largest, will resume next year in an expanded version after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two sources with close knowledge of the festival told Reuters. PEOPLE-LADY GAGA/DOGS

Five arrested in snatching of Lady Gaga's dogs, police say LOS ANGELES, April 29 (Reuters) - Five people have been arrested in connection with the snatching at gunpoint in February of Lady Gaga's dogs, a Los Angeles police spokesman said on Thursday.

SPORTS SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-GCF/REPORT

Barca stunned by Granada, blow chance to move top of La Liga BARCELONA, April 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat by Granada on Thursday, conceding two second-half goals to blow the chance of moving top of La Liga.

MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ F1 expects Mexico, U.S. to go ahead despite Canada cancellation

Formula One expects the Mexican and U.S. Grands Prix to go ahead this year despite the cancellation of Canada's race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-XINJIANG/ (TV)

Chinese government holds news conference on Xinjiang Chinese officials hold a news conference on accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang amid increased pressure from Western governments over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

30 Apr 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT MYANMAR-POLITICS/THAILAND-BORDER (PIX) (TV)

More people displaced on both sides of Thai-Myanmar followed clashes between ethnic armed group and Myanmar army troops More people on both sides of the Thai-Myanmar border have been displaced followed clashes between of ethnic armed group Karen National Union (KNU) and Myanmar army troops. 30 Apr

MALAYSIA-HARASSMENT/SCHOOL (PIX) (TV) Malaysian teenager slams rape jokes by teacher in viral video, vows to fight for school safety

Malaysian teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam is on a campaign to make schools safe from sexual harassment, after going viral on TikTok for speaking about rape jokes made by one of her teachers. Following the video, the 17-year-old started a trending hashtag #MakeSchoolASaferPlace, to help spark discussion on sexual harassment, safety, and other issues affecting school students. 30 Apr

PALESTINIANS-ELECTIONS/ (PIX) (TV) Abbas convenes Palestinian parties amid election delay speculation

'Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday night convened a meeting of political factions to discuss whether or not to call off planned elections. In a late-night speech ahead of the meeting he reiterated that there would be no elections unless Israel allows them to happen in East Jerusalem as well as Gaza and the occupied West Bank. It is unclear how long the meeting of factions will take. 30 Apr

USA-BIDEN/ (TV) Biden travels to Pennsylvania

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Philadelphia to attend event marking Amtrak's 50th Anniversary. 30 Apr

INDONESIA-SUBMARINE/TRIBUTE (PIX) (TV) Family members of navy crew of sunken submarine to pay tribute at sea

Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto will scatter flower petals at the last found location of the sunken submarine KRI Nanggala-402 to pay tribute to the 53 navy crew that perished. 30 Apr

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-AMBULANCE DRIVER (PIX) (TV) Personal story on an ambulance driver in Ahmedabad

30 Apr HONGKONG-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong democracy activists in court over unauthorised assembly on June 4 Hong Kong democracy campaigners including Joshua Wong, Eddie Chu and Lester Shum appear in court to face charges of unauthorised assembly related to a protest on June 4, the anniversary of the crackdown on protest in and around Tiananmen Square in 1989.

30 Apr BELARUS-ELECTION/OLYMPICS (PIX) (TV)

Belarusian athlete stages hunger strike, auctions medal to aid jailed compatriots For decathlete Andrei Krauchanka, the pain of seeing hundreds detained in his native Belarus for their political views is just as excruciating as competing with a torn Achilles tendon.

30 Apr TURKEY-RIGHTS/LGBT

Turkish court hands ruling at Pride march trial A Turkish court is expected to reach a verdict at the trial of 19 students of a top university for organizing a Pride march in the campus.

30 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CANADA-POLITICS/

Canada's Parliamentary backlog may serve as trigger for early election Canada's first budget in two years is mired in a pile of stalled bills in a Parliament besieged by partisan squabbling, and the log jam could be the trigger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uses to call an early election.

30 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-CONGRESS/INFRASTRUCTURE-WEST VIRGINIA

Despite Manchin's worry, many in West Virginia eager for Biden infrastructure money Shortly before President Joe Biden's speech urging Congress to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, critical swing vote Senator Joe Manchin told reporters he was "uncomfortable" with the vast sums of money Biden was proposing to spend. Back in Manchin's home state of West Virginia, many elected officials including Republicans have a different message: They want the money in part to upgrade broadband service in hopes of drawing remote workers into the state's economy.

30 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-POLITICS/ASIAN AMERICANS

As money flows to U.S. Asian-American groups, activists eye a more forceful future Asian Americans are the country's fastest growing ethnic group, yet have long been overlooked in national discussions about diversity and racial equity. In interviews with Reuters, more than a dozen advocates, activists and donors said the rush of funds and political interest are signs that the AAPI community has reached a seminal moment as a cultural and political force.

30 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT IVORYCOAST-FRANCE/ (PIX)

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire visits Ivory Coast French economy minister Bruno Le Maire is in Ivory Coast for a two-day visit during which he'll meet President Alassane Ouattara, Prime Minister Patrick Achi, and several ministers to discuss economic ties and infrastructure projects.

30 Apr 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT EU-RECOVERY/

EU economy chief Gentiloni speaks on EU recovery one year on from COVID European Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at online event on the macroeconomic environment one year after the Covid pandemic hit Europe.

30 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

WALT DISNEY-DISNEYLAND/ (PIX) (TV) Disneyland in California reopens for the first time in a year

Disneyland, Walt Disney's original theme park, reopens to the public for the first time since the pandemic forced it to close more than a year ago 30 Apr

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS VIETNAM-VINFAST/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Vietnam's answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights The automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup, is betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla and General Motors Co.

30 Apr USA-BIDEN/CARE ECONOMY (PIX)

Who makes up the U.S.'s 'care economy' and why does Biden want to pay them more? President Joe Biden's $4 trillion plans to rebuild the U.S. economy calls for $400 billion in funding to expand home and community-based care for the elderly and disabled, and $200 billion in funding for child care as part of a major revamp of the "care economy."

30 Apr 3M-EARPLUGS/VERDICT (PIX)

Jury to decide if 3M's earplugs caused military vets hearing loss A jury is expected to give its verdict on whether 3M is liable for hearing loss suffered by U.s. military veterans who used the company's earplugs in the first trial in the biggest product liability case in federal courts.

30 Apr EU-RECOVERY/ITALY-ENVIRONMENT (PIX)

Europe's Green Revolution? Italy's spending plans raise doubts The European Union is billing its 750-billion-euro pandemic Recovery Fund as the opportunity of the century to transform the region's economy and help it lead the world in reducing carbon emissions.

30 Apr EUROPE-RAPESEED/CROPS

Update on western Europe rapeseed crops Roundup on rapeseed crop conditions in western Europe after frost damage in France this month increased concern the region is set for another poor harvest this year.

30 Apr BARCLAYS-RESULTS/

Barclays publishes Q1 results Britain's Barclays reports first quarter earnings, with investors focused on whether its investment bank has continued recent strong performances and how its loan books are holding up in the COVID-19 pandemic.

30 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CHAD-SECURITY/ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

The real threat to Chad's military rulers: unemployed youth When Neldjibaye Madjissem graduated with a mathematics degree in 2015, he began searching for work as a school teacher. Six years on, he is still looking - and is angry. The 31-year-old blames Chad's government for lack of work, mismanagement of oil revenues and corruption. No wonder people are protesting on the streets in their thousands, he says.

30 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT EU-MERCOSUR/TRADE

EU trade chief speaks about planned EU-Mercosur free trade agreement EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at BusinessEurope event about the planned EU-Mercosur free trade agreement

30 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Montgomery (Texas) Are Chamber of Commerce event.

30 Apr 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/JUDO-AMANO (PIX) (TV) Interview with Olympic judo judge doubling as first female head of Japan's oldest fireworks firm

Akiko Amano is the sole Japanese judo judge for this year's Tokyo Olympics. Off judo mats, she works as the first female head of the country's oldest fireworks company whose history goes back some 360 years. We find out from her what it takes to hold safe sport events, especially events for contact sports like judo, what it is like to be a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field and what needs to be done to ensure gender equality in sports, and in society in general. 30 Apr

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY LEBANON-ENVIRONMENT/FISH (PIX) (TV)

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on Lebanese lake Tonnes of dead fish have washed up near a lake on Lebanon's Litani river, engulfing the nearby village in a powerful stench, with activists blaming the disaster on polluted waters.

30 Apr HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CAPTAIN TOM (PIX) (TV)

Captain Tom Moore fundraising challenge gets started The family of Britain's Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nation's spirits during the pandemic, help kick off a weekend of fundraising celebrating what would have been his 101st birthday. The Captain Tom 100 event asks people around the world to come up with a fundraising challenge around the number 100, with proceeds going to the Captain Tom Foundation or any charity of choice.

30 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros, Brazil's health minister give news conference Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Other speakers are Dr Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, Brazil and Dr Carissa Etienne, WHO Regional Director for the Americas/Director of the Pan American Health Organization

30 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-POLICE/CAMERAS EXPLAINER-How police body-worn cameras are used in the United States

Body-worn cameras are increasingly being used by U.S. law enforcement agencies and often play a central role in high-profile police killings. But wide disparities remain in how they are employed and when the footage is made public. 30 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)