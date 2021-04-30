APCC president slams Centre, Andhra govts over handling of COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh over their handling of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. "Not only the governments and their leaders are mum, but their followers are also mum," said the Congress leader.

Speaking to media about how the Centre managed to tackle the second wave, Sailajanath said, "They failed. Actual colours come out when you are under stress. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actual colours are coming out. He is just a campaigner. In Bengal, he showed his big beard, in Tamil Nadu he wore a lungi, in Assam he wore their local dress. In Gujarat, he might clean shave his beard." As India receives aid from foreign countries to curb the transmission of COVID-19, the Congress leader said, "The entire world is looking at India very sorrowfully and worrying about us. Narendra Modi, BJP, RSS are not at all rulers. They are only seeing power in elections. He failed, that's all. For all deaths and all sufferings, he is the man to take responsibility. They want to use cow dung, cow urine, plates and candle lights and this and that. Use testing, tracing and treatment."

Sailajanath also urged the state government to cancel examinations for class 10th and 12th. "Everywhere we are seeing the crisis of COVID-19. I don't know why is the government adamant? As a father, I am requesting the government to cancel exams and as a president of APCC. Please cancel the 10th and 12th class examinations immediately for the welfare of the students. Please think responsibly. Don't think this is our personal issue or children's issue or parents issue," he said.

The Congress leader also informed that that APCC will be establishing COVID Control Centre in all districts of the state to address the problems of COVID infected patients. In some areas, it has already been started. "We are going to facilitate them with enquires related to beds, hospitals, and if need plasma. We will even provide vehicular assistance in remote areas of the state. We will see to all these affairs for 24 hours," said Sailajanath. (ANI)

