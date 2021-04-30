Left Menu

Go for subdued celebrations, Stalin tells party workers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:38 IST
Go for subdued celebrations, Stalin tells party workers

With various exit polls projecting a win for the DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls ahead of the counting day of May 2, party chief M K Stalin on Friday appealed to workers to not to converge in large numbers in counting centers or elsewhere for celebrations.

Celebrations should be confined to homes.

The state was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and he was anguished at the sufferings of people ''without oxygen and beds,'' Stalin said in a statement here.

''Happy news of DMK winning a large number of seats, as projected in various exit polls, keep coming. Tamil Nadu is in the grip of the covid pandemic..'' ''In this situation, as favourable results start coming in, (party supporters) should not start converging at counting centers (or elsewhere) to express joy and end up contracting the virus,'' he said.

Celebrations should be confined to homes since party workers' lives were more important for him, he said and made a similar appeal for other party workers also.

''Let the streets be deserted, hearts fill up with joy,'' he said.

The counting of votes polled for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 6 will be done on Sunday and most surveys have predicted a DMK win, giving its led bloc an average of 160 of the 234 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street seen off record peak, dollar on losing streak

Wall Street futures suggested a softer open on Friday following Thursdays record peak on strong U.S. data and earnings, while demand for risky assets put the dollar on course for its longest weekly losing streak since July.U.S. stock future...

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit: Centre.

States have been asked to conduct oxygen consumption audit Centre....

Kotak Mahindra Life appoints Mahesh Balasubramanian as MD

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited KLI on Friday said it has appointed Mahesh Balasubramanian as managing director of the company.He has been appointed following the retirement of G Murlidhar.The company is in receipt of approval...

Pfizer-BioTech seek vaccine OK for children

Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request for European Union drug regulators to extend the approval of the companies coronavirus vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021