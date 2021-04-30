Go for subdued celebrations, Stalin tells party workers

With various exit polls projecting a win for the DMK-led alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls ahead of the counting day of May 2, party chief M K Stalin on Friday appealed to workers to not to converge in large numbers in counting centers or elsewhere for celebrations.

Celebrations should be confined to homes.

The state was in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and he was anguished at the sufferings of people ''without oxygen and beds,'' Stalin said in a statement here.

''Happy news of DMK winning a large number of seats, as projected in various exit polls, keep coming. Tamil Nadu is in the grip of the covid pandemic..'' ''In this situation, as favourable results start coming in, (party supporters) should not start converging at counting centers (or elsewhere) to express joy and end up contracting the virus,'' he said.

Celebrations should be confined to homes since party workers' lives were more important for him, he said and made a similar appeal for other party workers also.

''Let the streets be deserted, hearts fill up with joy,'' he said.

The counting of votes polled for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 6 will be done on Sunday and most surveys have predicted a DMK win, giving its led bloc an average of 160 of the 234 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)