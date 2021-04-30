Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:02 IST
BJP MP seeks President's rule in Delhi

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Friday demanded the imposition of President's rule in Delhi, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal government of leaving people unsafe in the wake of the grim coronavirus situation.

''Delhi is in grave crisis. The Arvind Kejriwal government has left people in a state of uncertainty, unsafe. The capital's condition sends out a message to the entire world. The Centre should take direct control of Delhi. Situation is getting worse. President's rule be imposed,'' the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal had also on Friday demanded imposition of President's rule in Delhi in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Matia Mahal MLA, who left the Congress and contested the Delhi Assembly polls last year on an AAP ticket, said neither him nor the government is able to offer any help to the people affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

