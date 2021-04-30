Left Menu

Poland to send provisional version of recovery plan to Brussels

Poland will send a draft of its National Recovery Plan to Brussels on Friday for consultation with the European Commission, a deputy minister said, but there could be minor changes before a final version is sent in two weeks' time.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:10 IST
Poland to send provisional version of recovery plan to Brussels

Poland will send a draft of its National Recovery Plan to Brussels on Friday for consultation with the European Commission, a deputy minister said, but there could be minor changes before a final version is sent in two weeks' time. The European Union will borrow 750 billion euros ($907 billion) for a recovery fund to help its members bounce back from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments in the 27 member states have to submit for approval plans on how they will spend the money .

"We do not rule out minor changes as a result of talks with the European Commission... in two weeks we will formally send it," said Deputy Minister for Funds and Regional Policy Waldemar Buda. Poland has around 58 billion euros at its disposal, 23.9 billion euros in grants and 34.2 billion euros in loans.

The most recent version of the plan, published on a government website shortly after Buda spoke, grants provide 2.1 billion euros for modernising the health service and 1.2 billion euros for shortening the supply chain in agriculture. Through loans, there will be 3.2 billion euros for offshore wind farms and 1.2 billion euros for housing.

The recovery fund has created conflict in Poland's government and opposition. United Poland, a junior partner in the governing coalition, is opposed to the plan, which it says could see predominantly Catholic Poland forced to accept liberal policies like gay marriage and become saddled with debt.

Lawmakers will vote on separate legislation essential to the fund, the Own Resources Decision which increases the upper limit for national contributions to the EU budget, at a specially convened sitting of parliament on May 4. Opposition parties are split on whether to give the divided government the votes it needs to pass the legislation, with some insisting the issue should be used to bring about early elections. ($1 = 0.8273 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Active cases in Maha would have touched 10 lakh in absence of restrictions: CM

Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.He also informed that the inoculation against COVID...

Address inequalities to end AIDS by 2030, UN chief says in new report

Despite action and progress against HIV in some places and population groups, HIV epidemics continue to expand in others, the report revealed. It was launched just weeks ahead of a major UN General Assembly meeting on AIDS. The global AID...

Maha: 3 dead while cleaning septic tank in Jalna home

Three sanitation workers died on Friday evening while cleaning a septic tank in a home in Jalna in Maharashtra, an official said.One of the workers fell while cleaning the tank in a home in Sonal Nagar area and the other two who went in als...

'Nightmare of a week': Ashwin's wife says 10 members returned COVID positive

India off-spinner Ravichandran Aswhins wife Prithi Narayanan on Friday said her family has been through a nightmare of a week after as many as 10 members of the house tested positive for COVID-19.Star spinner Ashwin on Sunday decided to tak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021