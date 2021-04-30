Left Menu

Middle East coordinator calls for new and timely Palestinian election date

After the postponement of the Palestinian Legislative Council elections, originally scheduled for 22  May, a senior UN official in the region on Friday urged the authorities to set a new date for heading to the polls.

UN News | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:26 IST
Middle East coordinator calls for new and timely Palestinian election date
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the postponement of the planned parliamentary elections, amidst a dispute over voting rights in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, according to news reports. Image Credit: Pixabay

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said that he understood the "disappointment of the many Palestinians" who had gone nearly 16 years without being able to cast their vote.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced the postponement of the planned parliamentary elections, amidst a dispute over voting rights in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, according to news reports.

Israel governs voting conditions in the city, and Palestinians are reportedly insisting that all 150,000 eligible voters be allowed to cast their ballots – for more than under a previous agreement with Israeli authorities.

"Facing this difficult situation, we decided to postpone the date of holding legislative elections until the participation of Jerusalem and its people is guaranteed", Mr Abbas said, on Palestinian television.

The last Palestine-wide ballot in 2006 fuelled a factional split, with extremist group Hamas gaining control over the Gaza Strip, while Mr Abbas's Fatah party won a majority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Democratic path

Encouraging Palestinians "to continue on the democratic path", Mr Wennesland underscored the "widespread international support" for transparent and inclusive elections throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in East Jerusalem.

Giving people the chance to vote would renew the "legitimacy and credibility" of Palestinian institutions and help to re-establish Palestinian national unity, he said.

"This will also set the path toward meaningful negotiations to end the occupation and realize a two-state solution based on UN resolutions, international law and previous agreements", added the UN official.

Moreover, setting a new and timely date for elections would be 'an important step" in reassuring the Palestinian people that "their voices will be heard".

'Fragile situation'

Noting that the UN reaffirmed its support to strengthening the Palestinian national institutions, the Special Coordinator stressed that a prolonged period of uncertainty risks "exacerbating the fragile situation".

He called on all parties to maintain calm, show restraint and refrain from violence and encouraged leaders on all sides to "reduce tensions and create the conditions for a resumption of the electoral process".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak to impose lockdown in cities if surge in COVID-19 cases continues: Minister

The Pakistan government would be forced to impose lockdown in cities if the surge in the COVID-19 cases continued, a senior minister has said, as the total number of coronavirus infections in the country reached 820,823.The death toll from ...

Jaishankar speaks to Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India; reviews flow of equipment, material from US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on COVID-19 situation in India and reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the United States. Just concluded a call with SecBlinken. Our...

Belarus Olympian to go on hunger strike as political protest

An Olympic silver medalist who is one of Belarus most lauded athletes says he is going on a 10-day hunger strike to support victims of political repression in the country.Andrei Krauchanka, who medaled in the decathlon at the 2008 Games in ...

Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the countrys top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys Anti-Corruption Foundation FBK in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021