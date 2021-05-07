Left Menu

Scindia gets MP govt to set up CT scan machines in 2 districts

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:57 IST
Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the MP chief minister and state health minister had accepted his request for installation of CT scan machines in Sheopur and Ashoknagar districts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scindia said the demand for the computerised tomography machines was made to him by local representatives.

''I requested MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state health minister Prabhu Ram Choudhary for establishing CT scan machines for the people of Ashoknagar and Sheopur. This has been granted,'' Scindia told PTI.

Scindia said he was ensuring availability of Remdesivir and oxygen for people of Gwalior and Guna divisions, besides setting up 100-bed COVID care centres in the area.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he was in touch with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for setting up a 500-bed COVID care centre in Gwalior with the help of the DRDO.

He said funds for the project were being sought from the PM CARES corpus or through the CM.

