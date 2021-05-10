Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:03 IST
Biden to meet key Democratic Senators at the White House on Monday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden is expected to meet Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Tom Carper at the White House on Monday to discuss the American Jobs Plan and the need to invest in infrastructure in the United States.

The meetings are not part of Biden's official schedule but were confirmed by the White House.

Carper leads the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee with jurisdiction over transportation policy while Manchin has said he wants a more targeted infrastructure bill and has maintained distance from Biden's $4 trillion jobs and infrastructure package. Later this week, Biden plans to host his first meeting with top Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as another meeting with lawmakers focused on his jobs and infrastructure plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

