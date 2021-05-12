Left Menu

Assam CM Himanta Sarma chairs first Cabinet meet, announces new measures to tackle COVID surge

The newly formed Assam cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held its first meeting on Tuesday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-05-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 05:01 IST
Assam CM Himanta Sarma chairs first Cabinet meet, announces new measures to tackle COVID surge
Assam cabinet meeting in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The newly formed Assam cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held its first meeting on Tuesday. "The new Cabinet held its first meeting on May 11, 2021 and resolved to fulfill the promises made to our people. We have taken our first steps in this journey with the following decisions," the chief minister tweeted.

To contain COVID cases in the state, more restrictions and containment measures would be put in place from May 13, 2021. The detailed Standard operating procedure (SoP) will be issued on Wednesday. In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, the government will consider a financial relief package for weaker sections, Sarma said. Moreover, the cabinet decided to ease the burden of loans from micro finance institutions. A committee has been constituted to examine various aspects and make recommendations within one month.

The cabinet also approved increasing the stake of Government of Assam in Numaligarh Refinery Limited from the present 12.35 percent to 26 per cent, involving a sum of Rs 2,187 crore. "This is the biggest single investment in the industrial sector ever by the state government," Sarma said. Interacting with the mediapersons, Pijush Hazarika, the Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, "Today is our first cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It has been decided that our cabinet will be held on every Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm on a regular basis. The Chief Minister has announced two names as spokespersons of the cabinet, one is mine and another is Health Minister Keshav Mahato."

Hazarika said the cabinet has formed a committee under Finance Minister to give employment to one lakh educated unemployed youths of the state. On COVID pandemic and lockdown, the minister said, "We have thoroughly discussed the COVID situation in the state. The decisions will be announced on Wednesday. Decisions on lockdown are yet to be taken. But yes, strict restrictions will be implemented. We will also discuss an economic package related to COVID if required in the next cabinet."

Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on Monday. BJP-led NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil buys 100 million more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazils Health Ministry on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal for Pfizer to deliver an additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, doubling the number of shots from the company. The additional shots will be delivered between S...

Mexico scraps tainted GM union vote, U.S. lawmakers warn of labor abuses

Mexican authorities on Tuesday ordered the General Motors Co union in the city of Silao to repeat a worker vote following pressure from U.S. lawmakers for the automaker to address alleged abuses that could potentially violate a new trade de...

Honduran president, in diplomatic shift, says he may open China office

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Tuesday the Central American nation, a long-standing diplomatic ally of Taiwan, could open a trade office in China in a bid to acquire coronavirus vaccines.Honduras does not have formal rela...

Israel, Palestinian supporters clash near Israeli consulate in New York

New York US, May 12 ANISputnik At least a thousand pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed at a demonstration near the Israeli consulate in New York City over the recent escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021