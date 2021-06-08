Congress MLA in Rajasthan seeks removal of minister over illegal mining charges

A ruling party MLA in Rajasthan has written to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot charging the state's forest minister of promoting illegal mining and sought his removal from the post.

In the letter shot off to the CM on Monday, Congress MLA Bharat Singh has accused Forest Minister Sukhram Bishnoi of protecting the 'mining mafia' in the state and demanded his immediate removal.

The legislator, though, did not substantiate his claims against the minister in the letter.

''It is necessary for the head of the state's forest and environment ministry to be serious towards his responsibilities and duties. It is regrettable that the forest minister of the state has got no attention towards it,'' Singh wrote to the CM.

Bishnoi has never visited the forests, sanctuaries and tiger reserves of the state to take care of them, the MLA further claimed in the letter.

Singh, who represents Sangod constituency in Kota, urged the chief minister to shift Bishnoi to some other post suitable to his qualification and interest.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, the Congress MLA, who is also a member of the state wildlife board, alleged that Bishnoi and Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya are hand in glove in promoting illegal mining in forest lands and extending protection to the 'mining mafia'.

Bishnoi does not move out anywhere and his family members are also involved in illegal mining in the state, Singh told PTI.

In the past, Singh had written a similar letter to the CM demanding removal of Mining Minister Bhaya for alleged involvement in illegal mining.

