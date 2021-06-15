Russia removes Belarus opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya from the wanted list - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian police have removed Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya from their wanted list at the initative of the Belarusian authorities, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile last year after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko launched a crackdown on protesters who accused him of rigging his 2020 re-election, a vote Tsikhanouskaya's supporters say she won.
Advertisement
Russia and Belarus are close allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Sviatlana
- Belarusian
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Tsikhanouskaya
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine
Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured
Russia vows to defend Belarus if EU sanctions Minsk - RIA
Russia reports 8,475 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths
Russia's Newsru media outlet announces closure, blames political situation