Galwan martyr Col Babu's statue unveiled in Suryapet

Eds: Adds Babu's widows quote, word in intro Suryapet (Telangana), Jun 15 (PTI): A bronze statue of Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the Chinese army attack at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, was unveiled at Suryapet by Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Colonel Babu was native of Suryapet, about140 Km from the state capital Hyderabad.

Colonel Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, was among 20 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 last year in the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked one of the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

The Telangana government gave Rs 5 crore as ex-gratia to Santosh Babu's family, besides a government (Group-I) job to his wife and a residential plot in Hyderabad.

Thanking the state government for the relief and other facilities provided to her family, Babu's widow Santoshi said ''the statue will act as an inspiration to everybody in their duty towards the country.'' Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had then personally visited the residence of Col Babu and offered condolences.

Colonel Babu was awarded the Mahavir Chakra posthumously.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

