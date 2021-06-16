Putin says U.S. losses from sanctions are no less than Russia's

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that U.S. losses from sanctions were no less than those of Russia, adding that it was not Moscow that was first to impose restrictions.

Speaking after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin said the Western sanctions have already prompted some U.S. companies to leave Russia and cede their business to rivals.

