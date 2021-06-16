Putin says U.S. losses from sanctions are no less than Russia's
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 22:02 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that U.S. losses from sanctions were no less than those of Russia, adding that it was not Moscow that was first to impose restrictions.
Speaking after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva, Putin said the Western sanctions have already prompted some U.S. companies to leave Russia and cede their business to rivals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OPEC, Russia seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine approved for use in Palestinian territories
Russian authorities increase pressure on opposition
Russia to conduct strategic military drills in Arctic this autumn - Ifax
Russia reports 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, 372 deaths