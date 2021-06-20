Left Menu

Supporters of Pak's MQM hold protest rallies in front of White House, State Department

Help stop Chinese colonization, the petition said.MQM also demanded that the UN and Human Right Organization intervention to stop the ongoing human rights violation, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and political victimisation of the people of Sindh. Stop ethnic cleansing of Mohajir community, they said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2021 07:40 IST | Created: 20-06-2021 07:40 IST
Supporters of Pak's MQM hold protest rallies in front of White House, State Department
  • Country:
  • United States

Supporters of the Pakistan's Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) held peaceful protest rallies in front of the White House and the State Department here seeking right to self-determination under the charter of the UN Human Rights.

Participants of the peaceful demonstration alleged that the Mohajir community, particularly living in the urban cities of Sindh, are the most vulnerable to ISI's atrocities and brutalities.

''We have already submitted full detailed report regarding this latest incident to your office,'' MQM said in a petition submitted to the White House and the State Department.

Demanding the ''right of self-determination'' under the charter of the United Nation's Human rights, they urged the administration to send a United Nations team on the ground to speak with Mohajir and oppressed Sindhis to get the true sense of ground reality. ''Help stop Chinese colonization,'' the petition said.

MQM also demanded that the UN and Human Right Organization intervention to stop the ongoing human rights violation, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and political victimisation of the people of Sindh. ''Stop the spread of Islamic extremism in the south Asia region protected by Pakistan Army and ISI. Stop ethnic cleansing of Mohajir community,'' they said.

TRENDING

1
IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

IonQ's quantum computers now available from Google Cloud Marketplace

 Global
2
Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likely to miss July 4 target; Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras and more

Health News Roundup: Biden, Harris urge vaccinations as the U.S. looks likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP; Guinea declares end to Ebola outbreak that killed 12 and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021