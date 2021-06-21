Left Menu

Swedish PM on the brink as parliament readies Monday no-confidence vote

While the Social Democrats and the party's partners took steps to placate the Left over the weekend, the last-gasp moves appeared to have failed to stave off the political crisis. The motion of no confidence called by the fiercely nationalist Sweden Democrats, set to be voted by parliament at about 0800 GMT, now looks all but certain to gather the votes needed to oust Lofven.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 21-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 11:13 IST
Swedish PM on the brink as parliament readies Monday no-confidence vote
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven looked destined to be the first Swedish premier to be ousted by parliament on Monday after his government's weekend efforts to broker a deal to win back the support of the Left Party fell through. That would leave Lofven with one week to either resign or call snap elections, unseen in Sweden since 1958. In either case, national elections set for September next year would proceed as planned.

"It is looking like we will have a historic day in parliament," national daily Dagens Nyheter said on its front page. Lofven secured a second term in 2018 only after months of negotiations following an election in which the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats made big gains to redraw the political map.

A former union boss known for his negotiating skills, Lofven has since led a fragile minority government of Social Democrats and Greens, supported by former political rivals the Centre Party and the Liberals. While not part of any formal agreement, the government has also needed the tacit backing of the Left Party. That changed last week after the government signaled it would move to ease rent control for new-build apartments, a red flag for the Left.

The formerly communist Left Party demanded that the government withdraw any such plans. While the Social Democrats and the party's partners took steps to placate the Leftover the weekend, the last-gasp moves appeared to have failed to stave off the political crisis.

The motion of no confidence called by the fiercely nationalist Sweden Democrats, set to be voted by parliament at about 0800 GMT, now looks all but certain to gather the votes needed to oust Lofven. Economists have said they do not expect the political uncertainty to weigh on the economy, given the strict fiscal rules under which the country operates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; Ukraine's inseparable couple ditches the handcuffs and parts ways

Odd News Roundup: Kyrgyz cricket farm hopes to tap Chinese insects market; U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021