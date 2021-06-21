Assam observes International Yoga Day

Assam observed the International Yoga Day on Monday with Governor Jagadish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participating in separate programmes amid tight COVID protocols.

The governor and his wife participated in a yoga session at the Raj Bhavan which was streamed live through social media platforms to ensure minimum gathering at the premises but also enabling more people to join and benefit from it.

''I along with my wife Prem Mukhi celebrated #InternationalDayOfYoga at the premises of Raj Bhavan. The celebration was carried out on a virtual platform considering the prevailing COVID 19 situation,'' the governor tweeted later.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Dhemaji district on an official visit, joined a session along with his Cabinet colleagues Ranoj Pegu and Sanjoy Kishan, and others, in the NHPC campus at Gerukamukh in Dhemaji.

Sarma, in a series of tweets, wrote: ''Amid the Covid pandemic, #yoga, which is India's invaluable contribution to the world, boosts immunity, energy and positivity. We're grateful to Hon PM Sri @narendramodi for taking the message of Yoga to the world.'' Underlining the importance of yoga for sound mental health along with physical well-being, he added, ''Youth should embrace yoga and reap its benefits. Some of our youth, who are under the bad influence of drugs, should also embrace yoga.

Under Assam Yoga Prakalpa, yoga centres have been established in development blocks all over the state.'' Former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal uploaded his video performing yoga and tweeted: ''Yoga is the path to wellness and healing. It keeps both our body & mind fit and is a wonderful mechanism to cope with these testing times.'' Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, among others, participated in separate yoga sessions in Guwahati.

Panchayat and Rural Development minister and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass attended a special session at the party's state head office.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Dibrugarh, troops of 9 Assam Rifles, along with respective civil administration, police and CPRF, organised yoga sessions at eight locations along the Indo-Myanmar border. Tree plantation drives were also organised on the occasion of Yoga Day.

