Left Menu

UP: Police seize jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's luxury car

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:01 IST
UP: Police seize jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's luxury car
  • Country:
  • India

The police here have seized a luxury car of jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, terming it ''benami property''.

The former gangster-turned-politician is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders to take action against mafia elements, Ansari's car was seized from the house of his wife Afshan in Sayyidwada locality of Ghazipur Nagar after completing the legal process, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Ojaswi Chawla said on Thursday.

The car is registered in the name of Vikas Constructions, a company in which Afshan holds a 60 per cent stake. Ansari's brothers-in-law Anwar Shazad and Sharjeel Raza hold a 20 per cent stake each in the company, he said.

If the car is registered in the name of the company, it will be treated as 'benami' property, he added.

Ansari, the legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is facing 52 cases in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021