RSS condemns graft allegations against senior leader Nimbaram

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday condemned allegations against one its senior leaders of demanding Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from a firm engaged in door-to-door garbage collection here.

The allegations levelled against regional pracharak Nimbaram are efforts to present misleading facts to assassinate his character, RSS leaders said.

''We refute these false allegations and slanders being made out of ideological malice, and all options are open for us to take legal action,'' RSS leader Hanuman Singh Rathore said in a statement.

An attempt has been made to present distorted facts even though no exchange of money has taken place, he said, likening it to character assassination of a respected person by accusing them of being involved in corruption.

Being a responsible person in society, the RSS leader is ready to support any kind of investigation, Rathore said.

The statement said BVG company executives had met the RSS leader with a proposal to contribute for the development of the Pratap Gaurav Kendra in Udaipur through CSR funds.

The leader had asked them to visit the centre and contribute accordingly. The company officials set a date, but never visited the centre and so, the question of CSR funding or any other assistance doesn't arise, the RSS statement said.

The April 20 meeting between the garbage collection company executives and the RSS leader was a courtesy meeting, it added.

The state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had on Tuesday arrested suspended Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor and BJP leader Somya Gurjar's husband Rajaram Gurjar and a representative of BVG company on corruption charges in the case.

A case was registered on the basis of a video clip that surfaced on social media, in which Rajaram Gurjar and the company representative are allegedly seen engaged in conversation related to the Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from the firm for getting its payment released from the municipal body.

RSS regional pracharak Nimbaram was also seen sitting with them in the video on the basis of which the ACB registered a case against him as well.

