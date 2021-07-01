MP CM asks doctors to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday lauded the role played by health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 in the state and appealed to them to encourage people to get vaccinated against the disease.

Greeting the medical fraternity on the National Doctors' Day, Chouhan felicitated some senior doctors during a function at the Minto Hall here. “The way doctors have played a major role in controlling the coronavirus infection in the state, in the same way they should also encourage people to get vaccinated by removing any doubt and fear from the minds of people,” he said on the occasion.

The chief minister further said the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet ended, and England and some other places were again staring at lockdown. “Therefore, it is necessary for people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and doctors should extend all possible support and cooperation in it,” Chouhan said.

Addressing the function, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang expressed gratitude on behalf of the state government towards doctors for their dedicated service to humanity.

MP Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, who he is trained doctor, said appointing a doctor (him) as the state's health minister is an honour for the medical fraternity.

