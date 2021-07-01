UK PM Johnson says financial incentives on Nissan deal are confidential
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on the details of financial incentives offered to carmaker Nissan, which on Thursday pledged to build a giant battery plant in northern England.
Asked how much money the government had put into the deal, Johnson said: "There are ongoing discussions about ways we can support people who are going to bring fantastic green technology into this country - obviously they're confidential."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- British
- Nissan
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
England Women opt to bat in one-off Test, Shafali debuts for India
Soccer-England defender Rose returns to Watford after Spurs exit
British PM forced to defend India travel ban timing over Delta variant in Parliament
England consolidate innings, take tea at 162/2 against India
England seeks to make COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for care workers