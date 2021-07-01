Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says financial incentives on Nissan deal are confidential

Updated: 01-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on the details of financial incentives offered to carmaker Nissan, which on Thursday pledged to build a giant battery plant in northern England.

Asked how much money the government had put into the deal, Johnson said: "There are ongoing discussions about ways we can support people who are going to bring fantastic green technology into this country - obviously they're confidential."

