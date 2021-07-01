UK PM Johnson says financial incentives on Nissan deal are confidential

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to comment on the details of financial incentives offered to carmaker Nissan, which on Thursday pledged to build a giant battery plant in northern England.

Asked how much money the government had put into the deal, Johnson said: "There are ongoing discussions about ways we can support people who are going to bring fantastic green technology into this country - obviously they're confidential."

