White House has no comment on Trump organization, CFO indictments

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:45 IST
The White House on Thursday said it had no comment on the New York district attorney's indictments of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden traveled to Miami, said the White House had no specific reaction on the case involving the Trump Organization.

