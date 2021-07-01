Ex-TDP MLCs petition AP Legislative Secy to let them continue in office till Aug

At least three former members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday petitioned the Legislature Secretary seeking that they be continued in their posts till August 11 in accordance with the notice of the Election Commission of India.

The three belonging to the opposition Telugu Desam Party had originally retired, along with five others, on June 18 upon expiry of their six-year tenure.

What prompted their petition to the Legislature Secretary was a communication the ECI sent to the State Chief Electoral Officer on June 7 indicating that eight members including one of the ruling YSR Congress, elected from the Local Authorities Constituencies, were due for retirement on August 11, 2021.

The ECI sought relevant information from the CEO for conducting the Council elections from the LACs in seats that fall vacant on August 11.

Based on this, the TDP members Reddy Subrahmanyam (who was the Council Deputy Chairman), Y V B Rajendra Prasad and D Jagadeeswara Rao petitioned the Legislature Secretary that their retirement on June 18 was contrary to the ECIs declaration.

''The orders of retirement are in contravention to the Election Commissions declaration and it is nothing but illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

Therefore the appointment of pro-tem Chairman is also invalid,'' the three contended.

They, hence, requested that they be allowed to continue in office till August 11.

Subrahmanyam wanted him to be continued as Deputy Chairman of the Council.

''In any case it is not possible (to continue), you are further requested to give a letter with valid reasons regarding the retirement on June 18,'' the TDP members requested the Legislature Secretary.

TDP sources said the former MLCs were contemplating legal action based on the Secretarys response.

