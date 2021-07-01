Left Menu

Bihar MLA dies at Delhi hospital, Nitish offers condolences

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:09 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Shashi Bhushan Hazari, an MLA of the Janata Dal (United), who breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi.

According to party sources in Darbhanga district, Hazari was serving his third term from the Kusheshwar Asthan reserved seat and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 55-year-old legislator had been suffering from Hepatitis B since long.

The chief minister said Hazari's last rites will be performed here with full state honours, while observing COVID-19 protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

