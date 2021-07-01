Left Menu

Complete mayhem in West Bengal: BJP women's wing on post-poll violence

The wings general secretary Indu Goswami said that it has been flooded with calls, pictures and videos of terrifying violence unleashed by the TMC Trinamool Congress cadre on our party workers in the state. Barbarity of this extent has never been witnessed in the countrys electoral history, it claimed.Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda also addressed by the partys women wing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:11 IST
Complete mayhem in West Bengal: BJP women's wing on post-poll violence
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP Mahila Morcha on Thursday alleged that there is complete ''mayhem'' in the state and rights of women are being violated.

The BJP's women wing also passed a resolution in a meeting of its national office-bearers condemning the violence. The wing's general secretary Indu Goswami said that it has been flooded with calls, pictures and videos of ''terrifying violence unleashed by the TMC (Trinamool Congress) cadre on our party workers'' in the state. The BJP women wing's office bearers are personally in touch with hundreds of women who have suffered ''barbaric'' post-poll violence, including molestation and rape, she said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

''West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a woman herself, but despite that she is letting women's fundamental rights being violated by miscreants in the state,'' the BJP leader said The resolution stated that West Bengal is burning because of ''state-sponsored' violence. Barbarity of this extent has never been witnessed in the country's electoral history, it claimed.

Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda also addressed by the party's women wing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021