Death threat: Police record Ex-Kerala Home minister's statement

Police on Thursday recorded the statement of senior Congress MLA and former state Home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan over an anonymous death threat.

Kottayam West police reached the residence of Radhakrishnan and recorded his statement.

The Congress leader also handed over the threat letter to the investigation team.

''This is a serious matter but I am not afraid.

I will continue my social work fearlessly,'' Radhakrishnan said.

He said the people had elected him with a massive majority and there was no better protection than their support.

Radhakrishnan had yesterday alleged that CPI(M) men, convicted in the murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan, were behind the death threat.

The State Congress leadership, including KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of the opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, had sought a probe into the issue.

He said the complaint was given to the chief minister and expressed hope that the police will nab the culprits soon.

The threat letter was made public by Sudhakaran and Satheesan on Wednesday.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

