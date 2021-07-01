Left Menu

Portugal imposes night-time curfew in high risk municipalities

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Portugal

A night-time curfew from 11 p.m. will be imposed in several Portuguese municipalities, including the capital Lisbon and in the city of Porto, as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, the government announced on Thursday.

"We are not in any circumstances to claim that the pandemic is in control," Cabinet Minister Mariana Silva Vieira told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

