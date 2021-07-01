Portugal imposes night-time curfew in high risk municipalities
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 01-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 21:24 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
A night-time curfew from 11 p.m. will be imposed in several Portuguese municipalities, including the capital Lisbon and in the city of Porto, as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, the government announced on Thursday.
"We are not in any circumstances to claim that the pandemic is in control," Cabinet Minister Mariana Silva Vieira told a news conference.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Porto
- Lisbon
- Portuguese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves hike in DAP fertiliser subsidy by Rs 700 per bag
Cabinet approves Deep Ocean Mission
Cabinet approves nutrient-based subsidy rates for phosphatic, potassic fertilisers for year 2021-22
Cabinet approves proposal of MoES on Deep Ocean Mission
Cabinet approves proposal of Nutrient Based Subsidy Rates for P&K Fertilizers