Congress tradition of holding training camps for party workers has ended: Shinde

Congress veteran Sushilkumar Shinde has lamented that his party's long-held tradition of organising training camps for its workers to disseminate the outfit's ideology and programmes has ended and it is difficult to know ''where we stand now''.

The former Union minister said the Congress's tradition was of holding training camps for its workers to disseminate the party's ideology, programmes and policies.

''That process has stopped and I am feeling very bad about it. It is difficult to know where we stand now,'' he said.

Shinde was speaking at a function organised on the occasion of the 75th birthday of senior Congress functionary Ratnakar Mahajan at Indapur in Pune district on June 29.

The former Union minister said Mahajan's debates and discussions and articles in the Maharashtra Congress magazine ''Shidori'' to explain the party's ideology served as a good guidance for workers.

''Our policies may be wrong, but training camps were required to correct them. I would sit with writing pad and pen during training camps organised by the party. Unfortunately, such training camps have become rare now,'' the former CM said.

When told by local party workers that Mahajan was best suited for a Rajya Sabha seat, Shinde said, ''Be rest assured that I would put in a word at the right time at an appropriate place. But I am not sure whether words are honoured at this juncture. But at one point of time, putting in a word mattered. '' PTI MR RSY RSY

