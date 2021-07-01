Left Menu

Central American aides, judges, former presidents land on U.S. "corruption list"

Central American presidential aides, top judges and former presidents were put on a U.S. State Department list seen by Reuters on Thursday that names individuals allegedly engaged in corruption, obstructing justice or undermining democracy. The Salvadoran government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bukele has drawn international criticism, including from the United States, over replacement senior judges and the attorney general.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:49 IST
Central American aides, judges, former presidents land on U.S. "corruption list"

Central American presidential aides, top judges and former presidents were put on a U.S. State Department list seen by Reuters on Thursday that names individuals allegedly engaged in corruption, obstructing justice or undermining democracy. The so-called Engel List was created under a law sponsored by then-U.S. Representative Eliot Engel and enacted by Congress in December that required the State Department to assemble within 180 days a list of corrupt actors in Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.

Seven current and former top Salvadoran officials appeared on the list, including President Nayib Bukele's Minister of Labor Rolando Castro, Cabinet Chief Carolina Recinos and former Justice and Security Minister Rogelio Rivas. More than a dozen Honduran lawmakers and two senior Guatemalan judges were also named, including recently appointed Constitutional Court judge Nester Vasquez.

The U.S. government said the officials were on the list for reasons including inappropriately influencing Supreme Court Magistrate selection and undermining democratic processes in efforts to damage political opponents. The Salvadoran government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bukele has drawn international criticism, including from the United States, over replacement senior judges and the attorney general.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021