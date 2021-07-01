Left Menu

Bihar minister threatens to resign citing bureaucratic high- handedness

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani on Thursday threatened to resign in protest against high-handedness of bureaucrats in his department.Sahani, who belongs to Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JDU, alleged that he was distraught over officers concerned putting on hold transfers and postings he had approved in his capacity as a cabinet member.If the officers have the temerity to do so, what is the point of my remaining in my chair

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-07-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 23:56 IST
Bihar minister threatens to resign citing bureaucratic high- handedness
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani on Thursday threatened to resign in protest against high-handedness of bureaucrats in his department.

Sahani, who belongs to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), alleged that he was distraught over officers concerned putting on hold transfers and postings he had approved in his capacity as a cabinet member.

''If the officers have the temerity to do so, what is the point of my remaining in my chair? I do not want to remain a minister just to enjoy some facilities,'' Sahani told reporters at his residence.

Asked if he had shared his grievances with the chief minister, Sahani replied, ''Why should I do so? He would think I am taking recourse to blackmail.'' He is known to be a trusted aide of Kumar, and was inducted into the cabinet in February this year, a few months after he wrested the Bahadurpur assembly seat from the RJD in the elections in 2020.

Quizzed about when he plans to hand over his resignation letter to his boss Kuma, Sahani said, ''It (the letter) is being prepared.'' Officials in the social welfare department were not available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021