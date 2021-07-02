Sukhbir, 2 others booked after SAD alleges illegal mining in Punjab's Amritsar

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and two other party leaders were booked by the Amritsar police on Thursday, a day after the opposition party in Punjab alleged that illegal mining was being carried out near the Beas river.

Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha and Amarpal Singh Bony were booked under the relevant sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and those of the Epidemic Diseases Act, according to an FIR lodged at the Beas police station in Amritsar. SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema slammed the Congress-led government in the state for lodging a ''false case'' against Badal and the other leaders.

''Instead of booking mining mafia, police has registered a false case against S. Sukhbir S Badal & 2 others. Thanks @capt_amarinder for his commitment, patronage & whole hearted support to the mining mafia. This will further strengthen SAD's resolve to fight against Cong misrule,'' he said in a tweet.

The complaint was lodged by the concessionaire of mining block M/s Friends and company.

Badal alleged on Wednesday that illegal mining was being carried out near the bridge on the Beas river, a charge vehemently denied by the state mining department.

During a visit to the Beas river bank on Wednesday, the SAD chief had claimed that according to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), no mining activity could take place within five kilometres of a bridge but in this case, sand was being mined within a one-kilometre distance.

Similarly, he had also said the claim of de-silting being done at the site was wrong as de-silting could not be done in running water.

However, the mining department had accused Badal of trying to gain ''political mileage'' with ''unfounded'' allegations of illegal mining.

It had also said the site visited by Badal was a legal one.

