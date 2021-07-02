Left Menu

Biden says U.S. troops drawdown in Afghanistan is on track

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the drawdown of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is on track but will not be done in the next few days.

Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he was confident that Afghan leaders had the capacity to sustain the government but was concerned about internal issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

