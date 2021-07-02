Ashis Banerjee elected deputy speaker of Bengal assembly
- Country:
- India
Senior Trinamool Congress MLA Ashis Banerjee was on Friday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the West Bengal assembly.
Banerjee is an MLA since 2001 and was the state agriculture minister in the previous government.
Lavishing praise on the legislator from Rampurhat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that he is a good orator and commands respect across a wide spectrum.
He was appointed as the deputy speaker during the second half of the first day of the session.
The first half was marked by noisy protests by BJP MLAs who trooped to the well during the Governor's speech forcing Jagdeep Dhankhar to cut it short. They later staged a walkout.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Rampurhat
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Centre trying to bulldoze Twitter as it can't control the microblogging platform: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
There is no political violence anywhere in Bengal, it is all BJP's gimmick: Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee condemns Centre's efforts to 'control' Twitter
Have written thrice to PM to withdraw Dhankhar as governor, says Mamata
Mamata condemns Centre's efforts to 'control' Twitter