Ashis Banerjee elected deputy speaker of Bengal assembly

Senior Trinamool Congress MLA Ashis Banerjee was on Friday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the West Bengal assembly.

Banerjee is an MLA since 2001 and was the state agriculture minister in the previous government.

Lavishing praise on the legislator from Rampurhat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that he is a good orator and commands respect across a wide spectrum.

He was appointed as the deputy speaker during the second half of the first day of the session.

The first half was marked by noisy protests by BJP MLAs who trooped to the well during the Governor's speech forcing Jagdeep Dhankhar to cut it short. They later staged a walkout.

