Left Menu

Ashis Banerjee elected deputy speaker of Bengal assembly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:47 IST
Ashis Banerjee elected deputy speaker of Bengal assembly
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress MLA Ashis Banerjee was on Friday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the West Bengal assembly.

Banerjee is an MLA since 2001 and was the state agriculture minister in the previous government.

Lavishing praise on the legislator from Rampurhat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that he is a good orator and commands respect across a wide spectrum.

He was appointed as the deputy speaker during the second half of the first day of the session.

The first half was marked by noisy protests by BJP MLAs who trooped to the well during the Governor's speech forcing Jagdeep Dhankhar to cut it short. They later staged a walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021