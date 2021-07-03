Left Menu

Goa govt notifies scheme to provide aid to kin of COVID-19 victims

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-07-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 08:58 IST
Goa govt notifies scheme to provide aid to kin of COVID-19 victims
The Goa government has notified a scheme, under which one-time financial assistance will be provided to the family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

State Director of Social Welfare Umeshchandra Joshi on Friday notified the scheme, which had been announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last month.

The notification says that the objective of this scheme is to provide one time ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the families of a person, who died due to COVID-19 infection, and whose income limit does not exceed Rs eight lakh per annum. The scheme allows only one claim per family.

The notification mentions that the beneficiary should be a resident of the state for minimum 15 years.

The surviving spouse or dependent children can apply for the benefit of the schemepanaji.

